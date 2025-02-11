A Dunmurry community hub development has been approved with Deputy First Minister support ahead of a major funding drive

A Dunmurry community hub is to be developed for “babies to pensioners” with the support of Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) recently issued planning permission for the new Seymour Hill and Conway Community Hub.

However, the significant upgrade in services for the community now requires a major funding drive to construct the new facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly gave her support to the project saying: “This is really positive news and represents achieving another key milestone for the group and Seymour Hill.

Lisburn North Councillor, Jonathan Craig, Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Association members Jayne Hudelson and Tommy Jackson with Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, holding blueprints for the new hub. Pic credit: LDRS

“The Seymour Hill and Conway Group do incredible work in the local area, and their relentless campaign for these additional facilities and services along with Councillor Jonathan Craig has undoubtedly led to this achievement.

“I look forward to continuing to work with them as we progress this exciting project.”

The development will also see the generation of a Men’s Shed, allotments and a new pathway to the Tolerton Sports Zone and 3G pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Group plans for the new hub. Pic credit: Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Group

Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Association and Youth Council, said: “This hub will have something for everybody in it, from babies to pensioners, will be a big asset to everyone, good days are ahead.

“This is a great start to the new year regarding the community hub we have been fighting for.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig added: “This is a key step forward for the overall community project, and a massive step forward for the Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Association and Youth Council.

“Community group members are delighted with this amazing achievement and would like to thank all those who generously assisted the community group in financing the planning application.”