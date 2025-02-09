Councillor force a u-turn on cuts to festival funding in Lisburn and Castlereagh

A major 20% budget cut to community festivals in Lisburn and Castlereagh has been prevented following an 11th hour U-turn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) communities and wellbeing committee agreed to bolster a £57K pot jointly funded by the Department for Communities (DfC).

Officers had put forward a recommendation to hand out grants to 32 successful groups for local celebrations at a cut down rate in order for the council to stay in budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Alderman Paul Porter stepped in, saying: “It is a good sign that we have been over subscribed for the festival grants.

Alderman Paul Porter proposed the Council top up the festival fund so that groups did not face a shortfall in funding. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“It means that the money is going to those who really need it.

“In saying that, the 20% cut would be a lot for the festival groups to make up, but I believe for the council it is a very small amount of money to make up the difference.

“I would propose that we find the extra money from within council to meet the shortfall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By topping up the funding a budget of almost £72k would be shared amongst the festival events including cross community celebrations.

At the same committee, members agreed to also plug a 4% gap in its funding for community support grants.

Alderman Amanda Grehan added: “If the festival groups were to have the loss of funds I don’t think many of them would be able to hold the events they want to host.

"Some would have taken a bigger hit than others. “Hopefully by filling the 20% gap all of the festivals, which have been awarded through the criteria will be able to go ahead.”