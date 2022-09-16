Local businessman joins Citywatch Board of Directors

r MacDonald is Managing Director of Lisburn based technology services company, Helios IT. A leading member of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, Mr MacDonald was Chamber President for a three year term from 2018 to 2021. Garry is also Treasurer of the Ulster Aviation Society where he has been a member for 10 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Philip Dean stated, “we are delighted to see Garry join our Board at an exciting time for Citywatch, following the successful replacement of our CCTV camera network in Lisburn city centre and his business expertise will be invaluable.”

Citywatch NI provides CCTV monitoring in Lisburn City Centre, Royal Hillsborough and Moira as well as Newcastle, Ballynahinch and Downpatrick for Newry Mourne & Down District Council. It’s key funder is Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the organisation also has additional private and public sector contracts.

Citywatch NI Chairman, Philip Dean welcomes Garry MacDonald onto the Board of Directors

Citywatch NI also provides a radiolink service to local businesses in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area, working in partnership with the PSNI to deter and detect crime and anti-social behaviour. The dedicated radiolink service allows businesses to have direct contact with Citywatch CCTV operators and the PSNI.