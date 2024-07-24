Local jewellery designer is thrilled to be commissioned by Lisburn’s Linen Centre for a new collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local jewellery maker Melanie Bond of Wearable Truth has launched her new limited edition collection at the Irish Linen Centre in Lisburn.

Melanie was commissioned by the Visitor Centre to create a collection incorporating Irish linen elements for selling in their busy gift shop.

Melanie has been designing and making jewellery since 2006, showcasing at Belfast Fashion Week, and designing for Lady Mary Peters, Claire McCollum presenting at BBC Proms, and most recently for fashion icon Trinny Woodall.

Her brand Wearable Truth was birthed during the pandemic, aiming from the outset to offer hope by bringing timeless truth into everyday life.

Local jewellery designer Melanie Bond is delighted to have been commissioned to create a new line of jewellery for Lisburn's Linen Centre shop. Pic credit: Melanie Bond

When the pieces are worn, both the wearer and those around them are encouraged and uplifted.

“As a designer I aim to bring timeless truth to the collection’s wearers,” explained Melanie, a former pupil of Friend’s School Lisburn.

The jewellery is designed and made by Melanie, incorporating traditional typed lettering using a vintage typewriter along with crystal, metal and wooden elements.

The new collection, available at the Lisburn Linen Centre, features encouraging messages such as ‘Welcome Home’, ‘May the road rise up to meet you’, and ‘Home is where the heart is’.

Local jewellery maker Melanie Bond has created pieces using Irish linen for her new collection at Lisburn's Linen Centre museum. Pic credit: Melanie Bond

"I am delighted to bring my jewellery to such an iconic location," said Melanie Bond, founder and designer.

"As a native of Lisburn, I’ve always been aware of the Linen Centre as central to the town’s life and identity and, with its rich history and cultural significance, it is the perfect setting to introduce our latest collection.

"I hope that this collection will resonate with the Centre's visitors, who appreciate both history and quality craftsmanship by a local designer."

For more information about Wearable Truth jewellery, visit wearabletruth.com.

Local jewellery maker Melanie Bond has created a new collection at Lisburn's Linen Centre museum. Pic credit: Melanie Bond

The Lisburn Linen Centre, a cherished landmark in Northern Ireland, celebrates the region's illustrious linen industry and showcases the finest in local arts and crafts.

The addition of Melanie Bond’s jewellery to its offerings enhances the Centre's commitment to supporting local artisans and providing visitors with an exceptional shopping experience.