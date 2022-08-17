Local producers make shortlist for Blas na hEireann awards

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event will take place from Thursday, September 29 to Saturday, October 1, with new and exciting additions for visitors and finalists to enjoy.

The team at Blas na hÉireann have been hard at work to make sure an in-person event can go ahead, which will be the first time in two years that the great and good of the Irish food and drink industry can gather and enjoy the very best of Irish, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Now in its 15th year, Blas na hÉireann saw a huge increase in entries across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the judging, which took place over June and July, almost 3000 entries were judged, the highest on record.

The finalists shortlisted from County L’Derry across a range of different categories are Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Carol’s Stock Market, Corndale Farm, Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, Taste Joy Company Ltd and Vittle Bakeshop.

Speaking as the finalists were announced, Blas na hÉireann Chairperson, Artie Clifford said, “I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to welcome everyone back to Dingle this year. We are in awe of the resilience of the people in our industry, and to see so many new producers and products come through again this year just makes the excitement for Blas 2022 even more palpable.”

“We have big plans for the return of Blas to Dingle and to our new location in the heart of the town. Whether you’re a food lover in search of new tastes, a buyer looking for a trailblazing new product or a writer looking for a great story – Blas 2022 has it all, we’re ready to see our plans come to reality very soon and to be able to celebrate our amazing finalists and uncover the best of Irish food and drink for 2022.”

This year’s Blas na hÉireann awards in Dingle will see several new additions including the Eat Ireland in a Day tent and the Blas Village where the 2022 finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.