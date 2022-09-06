Locals make the cut in tourism Giant Spirit Awards

Renamed The Giant Spirit Awards, the event has been aligned more closely to the award winning destination brand Northern Ireland ~ Embrace a Giant Spirit.

The 2022 event will recognise and celebrate the resilience and spirit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovated and built competitiveness.

Local businesses who have been nominated are:

Pictured (l-r) are Mark Mulholland, Diageo, Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI and Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland

Best Bed & Breakfast / Guesthouse: Blackrock House Luxury B&B, Portrush

Best Food and Drink Experience, Small: The Chocolate Manor, Castlerock

Best Self Catering, Small: Aurora North Coast, Bushmills

Best Tourism Experience, Small: Portrush Surf School, Portrush

Local Spirit Award: Jamie Hamill – Coleraine BID