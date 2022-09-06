Register
Locals make the cut in tourism Giant Spirit Awards

Following a record number of entries Tourism NI has announced the shortlist for its newly launched annual awards programme aimed at showcasing and rewarding best in class in the tourism and hospitality industry.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:14 pm

Renamed The Giant Spirit Awards, the event has been aligned more closely to the award winning destination brand Northern Ireland ~ Embrace a Giant Spirit.

The 2022 event will recognise and celebrate the resilience and spirit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovated and built competitiveness.

Local businesses who have been nominated are:

Pictured (l-r) are Mark Mulholland, Diageo, Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI and Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland

Best Bed & Breakfast / Guesthouse: Blackrock House Luxury B&B, Portrush

Best Food and Drink Experience, Small: The Chocolate Manor, Castlerock

Best Self Catering, Small: Aurora North Coast, Bushmills

Best Tourism Experience, Small: Portrush Surf School, Portrush

Local Spirit Award: Jamie Hamill – Coleraine BID

The awards gala dinner and presentation will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the Slieve Donard Resort, Newcastle on October 6.

Northern Ireland