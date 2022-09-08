Locals shortlisted in NI Social Media Awards

The Coleraine Business Improvement District is a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media in Hospitality and Tourism category. More than 300 entries were received from a broad range of industries including tourism, education, healthcare, retail and fitness.

Buzz off at Bumble and Bee has been shortlisted in the categories for Best Use of Social Media in Hospitality & Tourism and Influencer Campaign of the Year and Zara McLaughlin Studio is in the running for Content Creator of the Year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards aim to celebrate how individuals, organisations and businesses are creating inspiring content and using social media positively and to shine a light on those excelling in digital marketing and are organised by two of Northern Ireland’s leading award-winning digital marketers and industry mentors, Niamh Taylor of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill of Digg Mama and Digg For Success.

The finalists of the 2022 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards in partnership with the Corner Bakery have been announced. Pictured at the announcement are the Co-Founders of the awards, Niamh Taylor and Caroline O'Neill

Niamh Taylor, NI Social Media Awards co-founder said: “We are absolutely blown away with the response to this year’s Northern Ireland Social Media Awards. Over 300 entries were received and the independent panel of judges had an extremely hard job of whittling down the shortlists as the quality was outstanding.

“Over the last two years, social media and digital platforms kept friends, families and businesses connected through long periods of lockdown and it has been a vital tool in helping businesses not just survive, but to thrive.”