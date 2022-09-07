O’Dowd commits support towards a sustainable Rathlin
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has committed his support to the continued sustainability of Rathlin on his second visit to the island as Infrastructure Minister.
Minister O’Dowd visited Rathlin Island today to chair a meeting of Rathlin Ministerial Forum and to find out more about the community’s vision for the Rathlin East Lighthouse.
Minister O’Dowd said: “Rathlin islanders are committed to making Rathlin a carbon neutral island and I want to ensure that Rathlin is supported to grow in a green and sustainable manner.
“Sustainable island life is not inevitable and requires focus and support. The challenges faced by the island and the islanders are different and need to be addressed in a different way.
“The partnership approach which has been developed in respect of the Policy and Action Plan for the island is delivering results for the island and I am keen to continue to support that approach.
“On my visit today I was also shown around the East Lighthouse and heard about the community’s exciting plans for the site. I am keen to support this project which builds on the support my Department is providing for an e-transport scheme on the island.”