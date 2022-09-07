Thirsty work for Carhill kids on the H20 On The Go campaign

After taking part in the Commoning Possibilities participatory budgeting process, the enthusiastic group of Primary 6 and 7 pupils had a mission to reduce single-use plastic water bottles by encouraging more participants to sign up to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s water bottle refill initiative, H20 On The Go.

Developed by the Environmental Resource Officer team, it aims to reduce our reliance on single-use plastic water bottles by encouraging retailers and service providers to offer free tap water.

Supported by Karin Eyben, Development Lead Garvagh People’s Forest, and their teacher, Ciaran McGilligan, the pupils met with local business representatives to discuss their aims, with 13 different premises signing up in response to their lobbying.

Look out for the specially designed H20 On The Go window stickers featuring the LiveSmart and Garvagh Forest Town logo along Main Street - where you see them you can ask for a free refill of your reusable water bottle which is a simple way to reduce your carbon footprint, help fight the climate crisis and reduce litter.

“They can see that single-use water bottles have a huge impact on our environment and that they all too often end up as litter – an estimated 1400 plastic bottles are littered in our Borough every day which is an astounding figure and one that we must address. Given our proximity to the coast, it’s not hard to see how many of these bottles make their way into the sea where they cause marine pollution and a danger to wildlife. I am very pleased to see the continued development of our H20 On The Go Scheme and I want to commend all those in Garvagh who have given it their support.”

The Garvagh businesses who have signed up to H20 On The Go are: Be Beautiful beauty salon; Bell’s Supervalu; BG’s take-away; Buddy’s Bar; Central Bar; Coffee Thyme café; D&G Fashions; Imperial Hotel; McAtamney’s Butcher; Pampered Pooches dog grooming; The Changing Room charity shop; The Pantry café; The Vines take-away.

Any business anywhere in the Borough that would like to get involved with H20 On The Go, contact Environmental Resource Officer via [email protected] or ring 028 2766 0248.

