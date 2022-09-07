Following Firmus Energy’s announcement of a whopping 56.3% rise in gas prices from October 3, the owners of Pin Up Parlour in North Street plus its sister shop upstairs said they have been forced to cut the days they are open.

In an online post sisters Sinéad & Émer O'Hagan implored MLAs to ‘get talking and make the Executive operational’.

Their statement said: “Firmus energy announced yesterday a 56% price increase and with the ongoing energy price increases we have had to make some big decisions and temporary adjustments within the business.

"With no working N.I Executive in place, and therefore no price cap or energy assessments on the horizon, Unfortunately in order to make some energy savings and ensure our business can stay open over the winter, we have made the difficult decision to close the salon and our shop upstairs Mondays, Tuesday's and Wednesdays temporarily.

"We understand and are sympathetic that all of you, our community are also feeling the pinch of this cost of living crises and therefore reluctant to increase our prises.

"If you already have your appointment booked for any if these days we will, of course honour it.

"There's no better time to make our local business voices heard so lets implore our MLAs to get talking and make the Executive operational. Come the winter months we could see more and more businesses closing their doors, some unfortunately for good.

"As always, thank you for all your continuous support and custom. Without you all we wouldn't have a job to go to each day. Thank you for understanding,” said Sinéad & Émer O'Hagan.

Pin Up Parlour in North St, Lurgan which is being forced to shut three days per week following firmus energy's announcement it is hiking up prices in the Ten Towns area by 56.3% from October

In a statement yesterday Firmus said the gas prices will be effective from October 3 this year.