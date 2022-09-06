This massive rise comes following a number of rises over the past year.

In a statement this morning Firmus said the gas prices will be effective from October 3 this year.

It said: “As announced recently by the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator, continuing increases in global wholesale gas prices are impacting the tariffs of local energy suppliers. As a result of these unprecedented global prices, firmus energy is being forced to announce increases to its natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network and Ten Towns Network area by 56.3%. This increase will take effect from 3rd October 2022.

Gas prices are to go up in the Ten Towns and Belfast. The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry/Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas. The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and East Down.

"The change in tariffs will mean an extra £15.50 per week on to the average household bill for the Ten Towns Network area and £16.22 per week for the Greater Belfast Network area.

Niall Martindale, Chief Executive of firmus energy, said: “Increases in wholesale gas commodity costs continue to impact the market and regrettably, we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine and Russian disruption to the supply of natural gas in Europe is having a significant and adverse impact on energy costs, affecting all suppliers here in Northern Ireland, as well as nationally and internationally.

“We know this is not welcome news. Tariffs are set as a direct consequence of wholesale prices on the global market, and we have no option but to reflect the cost of this gas within our tariffs. We remain committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

“We know this is a very difficult time for many households and businesses and we urge any of our customers who need further support to call our dedicated local team to discuss ways in which we can help.”