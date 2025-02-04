Luxury boutique hotel in Lisburn crowned champion on Channel 4’s hit TV show Four in a Bed
The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel on the Mullaghglass Road in Lisburn was awarded first prize on payment day after the four sets of contestants visited and reviewed each others properties.
The week began with the first location filmed at the Inn Castledawson, with hosts Ciaran and Lorraine, followed by Des and Mandy at Drumrush B&B in Kesh County Fermanagh, before visiting Ballylough House and hosts June and Stevie in Bushmills, with the final visit taking place at the Wylie’s Boutique Hotel outside Lisburn run by Neil and Rush Wylie.
While the top two were possibly equally considered favourites to win, The Wylie’s crossed the finish line in first place, just ahead of the Inn Castledawson.
The Wylie’s Boutique Hotel has been one of the best kept secrets until now, offering a string of luxury extras including spa facilities, sauna and steam room, hydropool and hot tub with luxury fully air-conditioned rooms, some with balcony along with truly breath-taking views and possibly the best pillow menu in Northern Ireland.
Filmed back in October 2023, the Winners Neil and Rush still can’t quite believe they won.
“The only thing I said to Rush was I did not want to come last,” said Neil.
“We are extremely proud and grateful to have won. It’s an experience we will never forget.
"We look forward to hosting anyone seeking a personal and luxury stay."