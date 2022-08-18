Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynas Food Outlet, which has shops across NI, is a family business specialising in a ‘cash and carry’ style outlet but for the general public.

The firm has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in the new store which will be located at the former B&M store in Magowan West.

It is due to officially open on September 8 this year.

Lynas Food Outlet is opening a new store in Portadown, Co Armagh next month creating 15 new jobs. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the store is coming to the former B&M store at Magowan West. She said: "I know the Lynas family and they have made a great contribution to Northern Ireland PLC. Excited they are branching into Upper Bann. This will give local employment and further consumer choice. Wishing them well in their new business venture."

-

-

Emma Jayne Cousins of Lynas Food Outlet explained: “It’s a family business and we believe in selling local produce, buying in bulk and selling at value.

“Our motto is We do big. We do bulk. We do value. It is kind of like a cash and carry but for the general public.

“At Lynas Food Outlet we offer hundreds of quality fresh, frozen, grocery and ambient products in bigger packs at wholesale prices.”

As well as food and groceries, they will be selling household items, garden logs,

Emma Jayne revealed that they sell wholesale to the catering and hotel industry. “It is the same quality that goes to top hotels that we sell to the regular customer at Lynas. It is the Lidl effect and the quality is excellent.”