Magherafelt-based Bertie's Bakery creates 12 jobs with £2m Tesco contract

Magherafelt-based Bertie's Bakery is creating 12 jobs following a significant new contract with Tesco.

The deal, worth an anticipated £2m in sales annually, has seen a dozen Bertie’s Bakery lines initially available across Tesco’s 19 Express format stores in Northern Ireland from the start of October.

This is being followed by the roll-out of 30 lines into 24 of Tesco’s main estate superstores.

Many of Bertie’s products have picked up ‘Great taste Awards’. Bertie’s wee sodas and sliced wheaten picked up awards in august at the 2023 judging. This adds to the 2022 awards for Big Pancake and Toaster Wheaten.

Pictured from left is the owner of Bertie’s Bakery Brian McErlain, Business Development Manager at Bertie’s Bakery John Maxwell, and Fresh Food Buying Manager at Tesco Sandra Weir, Credit: Submitted

Brian McErlain, who has extensive business and food production expertise, opened Bertie’s Bakery just outside Magherafelt, in 2020.

The family bakery operates from a 15,000 sq ft site outside Magherafelt, which is a BRC AA* accredited site.

The 12 new jobs will be across the business including bakery and sales personnel bringing the number of people employed by the company to 45.

Owner of Bertie’s Bakery Brian McErlain and Fresh Food Buying Manager at Tesco Sandra Weir. Credit: Submitted

“Bertie’s Bakery is named after my mother who, along with my father Joe, were founders of the original McErlain’s bakery in 1968. Her mantra was ‘don’t sell anything you wouldn’t love to eat yourself’ and it is that core value which is driving us today. We have sourced the very best flours, oils, seeds and grains to produce both traditional breads, cakes and snacks and new interpretations of old favourites. All our products are hand-crafted and hand-finished which stays true to our artisanal ethos,” said Mr McErlain.

“Securing a listing with Tesco marks another significant step forward for Bertie’s Bakery, making our products even more widely available to consumers across Northern Ireland and enabling us to create

more jobs locally. Furthermore, our central location makes it possible to bake fresh through the night for delivery direct to stores by morning.”