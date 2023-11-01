Register
Subway store reopens at The Junction

The Subway restaurant at The Junction in Antrim has reopened under new ownership after closing two and a half years ago.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Following the store’s closure in March 2021, it has reopened under new ownership and is ready to serve the local community with its variety of fresh subs, wraps and salads.

The store has been a part of the community for nearly two decades, originally opening in April 2004 when The Junction (Junction One) was built. It seats up to 55 guests.

Rachel Johnston and Stacey Brown. (Pic: Contributed).Rachel Johnston and Stacey Brown. (Pic: Contributed).
The store is now owned by franchisee duo, Rachel Johnston and Stacey Brown, who own a further four Subway stores together throughout Northern Ireland.

Rachel commented: “We are delighted to be able to reopen the Subway store at The Junction. It has been a part of the local community for nearly 20 years, so Stacey and I are thrilled to be able to reopen the doors of this long-standing store and offer Subway’s tasty menu to guests once again.”

