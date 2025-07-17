Magherafelt-based company Henry Brothers once again strike gold at health and safety awards
Regarded as the ultimate symbol of achievement in health and safety, the RoSPA Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate unwavering dedication to protecting lives and promoting a culture of safety across their operations.
The Gold Medal Award is reserved for those who have achieved the RoSPA Gold standard for five or more consecutive years, and Henry Brothers has now surpassed that milestone with nine years of consistent excellence.
David Wallace, Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Director at Henry Brothers, said: “Receiving a RoSPA Gold Award for the ninth consecutive year is a significant achievement and reflects the continued commitment, diligence, and professionalism of our staff and supply chain in maintaining a safe working environment.
“At Henry Brothers, we operate with integrity and dependability at our core, delivering high-quality construction while ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone involved.
“Ongoing training, active engagement in industry safety forums, and a culture of shared responsibility underpin our approach.
“This award reaffirms that our standards remain consistently high across all projects, and we will continue to drive forward our commitment to excellence in everything we do.”
The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards attract entries from organisations across the globe and a wide range of sectors.
Henry Brothers’ sustained success at the RoSPA Awards highlights its commitment to leadership in health and safety, proactive risk management, and creating safe, positive environments for all stakeholders.
