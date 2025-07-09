This year’s Mid Ulster Business Awards – one of the most prestigious events in the local calendar - has been launched.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted once again by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

Nominations are now open for this year's awards, which will be presented at a glittering black tie dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on November 6, presented by Adrian Logan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year we have two brand new categories - ‘Rural Business of the Year’ and ‘Employee of the Year’, and are bringing back the very popular people's choice award for Best Restaurant where the winner will be decided by a public vote.

The main prize winners at the 2024 Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are Ian Henry, front centre, of main sponsors Henry Bros. and compere Adrian Logan, back right. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Thanks are extended to the headline sponsors for the awards, Henry Brothers, along with category PA McVey, Innotech, Cavanagh Kelly, Mid Ulster District Council, PA Duffy, McNicholl Caravans and Specialist Group.

Julie McKeown, HR Director at Henry Brothers, said: “As a major contributor within Mid Ulster and a large employer in the region, at Henry Brothers, we want to celebrate the ambition, innovation, and resilience that drives our local economy forward.

"Sponsoring the Mid Ulster Mail Business Excellence Awards is our way of recognising the incredible achievements of businesses in our community and supporting their thriving future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Henry Brothers was won in 2024 by Pat McVey. he is pictured here with Julie McKeown of sponsors, Henry Bros. and compere, Adrian Logan. Photo: TONY HENDRON

"We wish all applicants the best and look forward to championing the talent, entrepreneurship, and excellence that exists in Mid Ulster.”

There are 14 categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry. There really is a category to cover every business so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to give your favourite business a well-deserved pat on the back.

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Best New Business Award

Innovation Award

Family Business of the Year

Sustainability Award

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Tourism Business of the Year

Best SME Business

Rural Business Award (NEW)

Business in the Community Award

Best Restaurant (People’s Choice)

Employee of the Year (NEW)

Employer of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk

Nominations close on September 25.