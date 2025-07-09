Mid Ulster Business Awards 2025: entries now invited for prestigious annual event
Hosted once again by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.
Nominations are now open for this year's awards, which will be presented at a glittering black tie dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on November 6, presented by Adrian Logan.
This year we have two brand new categories - ‘Rural Business of the Year’ and ‘Employee of the Year’, and are bringing back the very popular people's choice award for Best Restaurant where the winner will be decided by a public vote.
Thanks are extended to the headline sponsors for the awards, Henry Brothers, along with category PA McVey, Innotech, Cavanagh Kelly, Mid Ulster District Council, PA Duffy, McNicholl Caravans and Specialist Group.
Julie McKeown, HR Director at Henry Brothers, said: “As a major contributor within Mid Ulster and a large employer in the region, at Henry Brothers, we want to celebrate the ambition, innovation, and resilience that drives our local economy forward.
"Sponsoring the Mid Ulster Mail Business Excellence Awards is our way of recognising the incredible achievements of businesses in our community and supporting their thriving future.
"We wish all applicants the best and look forward to championing the talent, entrepreneurship, and excellence that exists in Mid Ulster.”
There are 14 categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry. There really is a category to cover every business so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to give your favourite business a well-deserved pat on the back.
The categories for this year’s awards are:
- Best New Business Award
- Innovation Award
- Family Business of the Year
- Sustainability Award
- Manufacturing Business of the Year
- Tourism Business of the Year
- Best SME Business
- Rural Business Award (NEW)
- Business in the Community Award
- Best Restaurant (People’s Choice)
- Employee of the Year (NEW)
- Employer of the Year
- Business Leader of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk
Nominations close on September 25.
