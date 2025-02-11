Magherafelt-based Henry Bros complete £11m eco-friendly soldiers centre

Magherafelt-based construction company Henry Brothers has completed an £11 million welfare hub designed to support new recruits at the Army Training Centre Pirbright.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Soldiers’ Centre at Alexander Barracks brings existing retail and wellbeing services across the site into a single location, enhancing the training experience for recruits while modernising the facility.

The building’s construction incorporates a Glulam structural frame and photovoltaic panels for on-site renewable energy generation and is expected to achieve an ‘Excellent’ rating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

under the Defence Related Environmental Assessment Methodology (DREAM).

Henry Brothers has completed an £11 million welfare hub designed to support new recruits at the Army Training Centre Pirbright. Credit: Supplied

David Henry, Managing Director at Henry Brothers, said: “With extensive experience in the defence sector, Henry Brothers is delighted to have completed The Soldiers’ Centre - a facility that reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional builds for our clients.

“In line with our sustainable values, The Soldiers’ Centre is fit for future purpose, built with eco-friendly construction methods that contribute to the Government’s commitment to Net Zero.

“We are pleased to further build on our existing relationship with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, helping it make a significant and positive contribution to the experience of recruits as they embark on their Army careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Webster, MPP Programme Director – Army, Defence Infrastructure Organisation said: “I am delighted to see this hugely impressive welfare facility being used by Army recruits.

"We’ve focused on providing a building that has been designed with sustainability at its heart to meet the needs of soldiers and their families. We look forward to many cohorts of recruits passing through on the way to the rest of their Army careers.”

Measuring approximately 2000m 2 over two storeys, The Soldiers’ Centre was designed by CPMG Architects.