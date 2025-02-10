Sight and hearing information points launched at libraries across Mid Ulster Council area

Deafblind UK, a leading sight and hearing loss charity, has joined forces with Libraries NI to ensure local residents have easier access to crucial support for sight and hearing loss.

Together, they are introducing dedicated information points in libraries across Mid Ulster, linking people living with sensory loss to vital resources and guidance.

Sight and hearing loss information points will be available in the following libraries from March 23 include: Coalisland, Cookstown, Drapestown, Dungannon, Maghera and Magherafelt.

These information points will allow residents to collect information about Deafblind UK’s local sight and hearing loss support services, including mental health assistance, social opportunities, and technology support.

The local team will also be able to advise and connect residents directly to support and services from other regional providers and this can be done via phone, email, SMS and BSL relay.

To further enhance accessibility, Deafblind UK will train library staff in best practices for accessibility and advise libraries on creating inclusive and welcoming spaces.

This initiative will span every county in Northern Ireland. It aims to empower local residents by connecting them to opportunities that can significantly enrich their lives, promoting better physical and mental well-being.

The three-year partnership is part of the Community Sensory Connections project, funded by a £299,789 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Mike Wycherley, Head of Charitable Services at Deafblind UK said: “ Libraries are such a focal point of every community and we’re delighted to be able to work with Libraries NI. This collaboration means that so many more people in local communities will access vital support.”