Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers continue to set high standards picking up top award for 10th consecutive year

Magherafelt-based Henry Group Ltd has once again had its excellence acknowledged, having been awarded Platinum Standard at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards 2024 for the 10th consecutive year.

The Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards celebrate organisational excellence and leadership across various industries, recognising those businesses that go above and beyond to foster sustainable growth, create a positive impact on their communities, and build long-term value.

With offices across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Henry Group is a leading construction company, specialising in delivering innovative and high-quality projects across various sectors including education, healthcare, and commercial developments.

Henry Brothers Group strikes a decade of Platinum success at Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards. Credit: Supplied

Speaking of this achievement, Ian Henry, CR Director of Henry Brothers, said: “Requalifying at Platinum Standard for the 10th consecutive year is a remarkable achievement and testament to our unwavering commitment to our people, planet, and the places we serve.

“At Henry Group, we believe in being Altogether Stronger, striving not only to consistently deliver the highest standards of service but also to make a lasting, positive impact on the environment and our communities.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change and consistently pursuing excellence in everything we do.”

Earlier this year, Henry Brothers received a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development, further cementing its position as a responsible business that strives to minimise its environmental impact while maximising positive social and business outcomes.

Ian added: “Henry Group is honoured to have received this accolade, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best results for every client, every time.”