Magherafelt company director Ian Henry appointed new High Sheriff of Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A director of leading Magherafelt based construction company Henry Brothers has been appointed the new High Sheriff of Londonderry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Henry MBE is a former President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

The chain of office was recently presented to Mr Henry by the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, at a ceremony held in Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Henry said: “It is an honour to be named the High Sheriff of Londonderry and I am grateful to have the opportunity to connect and engage with local charities, community groups, and businesses to enhance the area in which we call home.

Pictured, from left, are Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers, and Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens. Credit: Supplied

“Throughout my career, I am fortunate to have worked with a number of these groups already and am pleased that I will be able to build on these relationships further over the next 12 months.”

The Magherafelt man was awarded an MBE in 2023 for ‘outstanding contribution to economy and charity in Northern Ireland’.

Speaking after the handover, Councillor Stirling said: “I am delighted to see Ian appointed to the role of High Sheriff. I wish him every success for the year ahead, and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic ambassador for the Borough.”