Magherafelt company director Ian Henry appointed new High Sheriff of Londonderry

By Stanley Campbell
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:37 GMT
A director of leading Magherafelt based construction company Henry Brothers has been appointed the new High Sheriff of Londonderry.

Ian Henry MBE is a former President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

The chain of office was recently presented to Mr Henry by the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, at a ceremony held in Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Henry said: “It is an honour to be named the High Sheriff of Londonderry and I am grateful to have the opportunity to connect and engage with local charities, community groups, and businesses to enhance the area in which we call home.

Pictured, from left, are Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers, and Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens. Credit: SuppliedPictured, from left, are Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers, and Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens. Credit: Supplied
Pictured, from left, are Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Ian Henry MBE, CR Director at Henry Brothers, and Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens. Credit: Supplied
“Throughout my career, I am fortunate to have worked with a number of these groups already and am pleased that I will be able to build on these relationships further over the next 12 months.”

The Magherafelt man was awarded an MBE in 2023 for ‘outstanding contribution to economy and charity in Northern Ireland’.

Speaking after the handover, Councillor Stirling said: “I am delighted to see Ian appointed to the role of High Sheriff. I wish him every success for the year ahead, and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic ambassador for the Borough.”

