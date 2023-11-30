Magherafelt schoolgirls find out more about a career in the construction industry

Leading Magherafelt construction firm Henry Brothers has inspired the next generation through an innovative ‘Girls in Construction’ event aimed at empowering female students to explore the diverse career opportunities within the construction industry.

Delivered in collaboration with WOMEN’STEC, the event saw Henry Brothers welcome Year 10 and Year 13 students from Rainey Endowed School, Sperrin Integrated College, St Pius X College, and St Mary’s Grammar School to its local headquarters.

CR Director at Henry Brothers, Ian Henry, said: “At Henry Brothers, we are committed to playing our part in encouraging young people to explore the vast array of opportunities available to them within the construction industry.

“Through our partnership with WOMEN’STEC, we aim to inspire the next generation of female construction professionals, helping young people be the best they can be by providing opportunities to learn more about a career in construction and gain hands-on experience across a range of practical skills.

Year 10 and Year 13 students from Rainey Endowed School, Sperrin Integrated College, St Pius X College, and St Mary’s Grammar School pictured at Henry Brothers Magherafelt headquarters. Credit: Submitted

“We were delighted to host over 40 female students for our Girls in Construction event, which we hope will go a long way towards challenging stereotypes and showcasing that construction is not just for boys!”

During the event, students heard from representatives from both Henry Brothers and WOMEN’STEC, emphasising the variety of career paths available within the construction sector.

The students also had the unique opportunity to engage in hands-on activities, including joinery, bricklaying, plastering, and tiling.