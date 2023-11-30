Inspirational Tyrone student Conor McKenna overcomes adversity to achieve his business degree
Conor McKenna from Kildress, near Cookstown, was able to access higher education without the need to travel long distances.
The college said he demonstrated "immense determination and resilience" throughout his academic journey and serves as an inspiring testament to the inclusivity and support systems in place at SWC.
After finishing secondary school, Conor was determined to further his education whilst having options that suited him best.
He found that SWC gave him the flexibility and convenience he was looking for, alongside allowing him to progress in his education.
Beginning with Level 2 Business Administration, Conor climbed up the ladder passing his Level 3 Business Diploma and then entering his Foundation Degree at SWC and completing it by achieving a 2.1.
Conor's academic journey has equipped him with a solid foundation in business management, preparing him for a promising future in the field.
He was one of a number of students at SWC who has additional needs and was able to be supported through his education pathway with the help of a support worker alongside the commitment of his lecturers.
Conor said: “I feel that it was the best thing for me to come to SWC as I feel they really cared and nourished me and made me feel that I could achieve everything I wanted. I never thought that I would be in the position that I am, graduating with a 2:1 in Business Management and this is all thanks to everyone working as a team.”