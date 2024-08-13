Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Larne-based social enterprise Access Employment Limited (AEL) have spoken of the benefits their partnership with IT asset disposition and IT asset lifecycle management firm, Vyta, have for the people taking part in their programmes.

AEL was established as Northern Ireland’s first social firm to support those with disabilities, health conditions and social disadvantage into meaningful employment.

Through an initiative which began in 2023, Vyta provides over 2,000 electric cables per month to AEL, providing a task and work experience for the trainees attending the facility to sort what is often untidy bundles of cables into a neat condition in order for them to be repurposed and used again by Vyta.

Philip McMichael, Vyta Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Vyta has a strong Corporate Social Responsibility pedigree, we take our commitment to being a responsible business very seriously and we’re incredibly proud of the work we do in the community and with excellent organisations such as AEL.

Mark Butler, Warehouse Operations Manager at Vyta, paid a visit to AEL where he was joined by Jackie Reid, Head of Business, AEL, and AEL trainee Grace. (Pic: Donal McCann Photography).

“Our partnership with AEL enables the people taking part in their programmes to gain vital work experience and enjoy social interaction while carrying out a task that is tailored specifically to their personality and development needs.

“Carrying out these tasks provides the trainees with a real sense of purpose, when otherwise they may not have such an opportunity to find such meaningful work that is hugely beneficial.

“Vyta’s asset disposition process naturally leads to a lot of cables coming into our premises in large bundles which need to be sorted in order to be used again. The work carried out at AEL means these cables are returned to Vyta unravelled and in a condition that allows them to be repurposed with our retail laptops and other devices.”

Vyta was recently announced as a finalist in the Business in the Community 2024 Responsible Business Awards’ One-to-Watch category, with the shortlisting coming soon after the Mallusk firm won the King's Award for Sustainable Development.

Jackie Reid, Head of Business, AEL, explained: “We provide support services, work experience and training to young adults and people with additional needs, learning disabilities, health conditions and social disadvantage, thus enhancing their lifestyle and allowing them to achieve their full potential. The role that Vyta plays in helping us to do this is significant and we look forward to continuing this partnership.”