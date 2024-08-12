Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larne resident is set to take on a daunting challenge in a bid to raise funds to help people impacted by cancer.

David Shaw is getting set to abseil down the side of the City Hospital's tower block to raise money for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The east Antrim man is one of the brave people taking on Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Take on the Tower Superhero Abseil, which will see supporters from across Northern Ireland abseil 190ft down Belfast City Hospital’s famous yellow tower block on Saturday, September 7.

David is calling on others to join them in the challenge to help raise vital funds for a cause close to their heart.

David said: “I signed up to participate in Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Take on the Tower Superhero Abseil after coming across it on social media.

"I instantly had a gut instinct to sign myself up, even though I am terrified of heights. I felt compelled to do something, to give individuals living with cancer and their families hope throughout their journey.

"Having experienced it myself, I know first-hand how much of a nervous and stressful a time it is.

“In the last eight years I have had four family members undergo treatment for various forms of cancer. Watching them undergo treatment and the impact it had on them, and my family

circle, is an experience that will never leave me.

"My father and one of my grandmothers are fortunately still with us to tell the tale, but unfortunately, my other grandmother and uncle are no longer with us.

“Cancer touches us all, sadly it is becoming more common. As treatments become more advanced, so does the need for additional support.

"Please give anything you can to support this fantastic charity that does so much for local people who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis.”

Calling on others to follow in David’s footsteps, Ciara Bainbridge, Corporate and Events Fundraising Officer at Friends of the Cancer Centre, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to hold our annual abseil and are calling on everyone to get involved.

"Our abseil will give people the unique opportunity to descend one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable buildings, whist taking in breath-taking views across Belfast.

"Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to support our loved ones and local people who have been affected by cancer.

"Registration for the Take on the Tower Superhero Abseil is £35 per person, with a minimum suggested sponsorship of £150, which could provide six hours of nursing care from one of Friends of the Cancer Centre’s specialist nurses.

“The abseil is one of the highlights in our calendar and the money raised through sponsorship will go on to help families in Northern Ireland. It’s thanks to the generous support we receive from events like this that we are able to continue to deliver our vital life-changing work across Northern Ireland.”

To register to take part in the abseil, visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com or call (028) 9069 9393. Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Take on the Tower abseil is supported by Warmflow Home Heating Solutions.

If you would like to support David and donate to his fundraising page, click here