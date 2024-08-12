Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are investigating after ‘anti-immigration’ protesters blocked a section of the A8 dual carriageway on the approach to Larne on August 9, causing disruption for motorists and lorry drivers.

A group of around 50 people blocked a number of lanes of traffic for approximately one hour on Friday evening.

Detailing the incident, in a statement issued to the Larne Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police implemented a number of road diversions in the area around the A8 dual carriageway towards Larne on Friday evening, August 9, after approximately 50 people conducted a protest in the Millbrook Roundabout area, and blocked a number of lanes of traffic for approximately one hour.

"Diversions were lifted again shortly after 7pm after the protest ended, and traffic was flowing freely in the area.

The protest was staged close to the Millbrook Roundabout. (Pic: Google).

"Enquiries are continuing, and officers will be reviewing evidence in an attempt to identify those involved.”

East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly has said the protest caused “a lot of inconvenience” for road users.

Commenting on the issue, Mr Donnelly explained: "On Friday evening I witnessed a small crowd of people blocking the road into Larne in an ‘anti-immigration’ protest.

“Many vehicles, including lorries and cars, were prevented from coming into Larne at this time and there was a lot of inconvenience caused by this small protest.

“Some drivers were understandably irate. Police Service of Northern Ireland were in attendance and were very clear with those present that blocking the highway is an offence.

“Peaceful protest is always acceptable, but choking off access to the town is wrong.

"This type of protest is bad for Larne.”

A number of anti-immigration protests have been held across Northern Ireland and England in the wake of an incident in Southport on Monday, July 29 which saw three young girls-Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9)- killed and eight other children injured alongside two adults during a knife attack.

A number of demonstrations have turned violent across Belfast, while police are treating an attack on the home of a healthcare worker in the Erskine Park area of Ballyclare on Wednesday, August 7 as a racially-motivated hate crime.