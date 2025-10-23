The owners of a Kilrea restaurant say they have experienced a 60% downturn in trade since the closure of the Bann Bridge, adding that local businesses are ‘bleeding financially’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark and Agnieszka McIntyre of the Manor House restaurant say that, while they respect and understand the need to close the bridge: “The way this has been handled is deeply concerning”.

The Department for Infrastructure closed the bridge on in both directions on September 20 “due to concerns over the structural stability of a retaining wall approaching Kilrea Bridge which carries the B64 Bann Road over the River Bann”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the DfI’s website reads: “Following a recent safety inspection the Department identified vertical and diagonal cracking on the retaining wall located at the south-west end of the Bridge.

The owners of a Kilrea's Manor House restaurant say they have experienced a 60% downturn in trade since the closure of the Bann Bridge, adding that local businesses are ‘bleeding financially'. CREDIT MANOR HOUSE

"In the interest of public safety, the Department has taken the decision to close the road until such times as the retaining wall can be fully assessed, and repairs carried out.

"We acknowledge this will create disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused, however, the safety of all road users is paramount.

"The road will remain closed to traffic for several weeks while the Department arranges for a temporary solution to be implemented. Once these works are complete the road will be reopened while a permanent solution is developed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the McIntyres said: “The bridge was closed on 20 September 2025, and since then, our town has effectively been cut off from the County Antrim side, creating a serious economic and social crisis for residents and businesses alike.”

The owners of a Kilrea's Manor House restaurant say they have experienced a 60% downturn in trade since the closure of the Bann Bridge, adding that local businesses are ‘bleeding financially'. CREDIT MANOR HOUSE

They claim they have experienced a 60% drop in business since the closure adding: “The diversion routes add an extra 18–25 miles round journey (and even more in some places), which is understandably discouraging customers from making the journey.

"While we recognise and respect that the bridge was closed for safety reasons, the way this has been handled is deeply concerning. The decision was made overnight, with only a short social media post the day before.

"Since then there has been no meaningful communication with local business owners or residents about progress, plans or expected timelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This lack of urgency is devastating for our community. DfI has already informed us that we are not entitled to help or compensation, claiming that customers can still reach us via diversions.

The owners of a Kilrea's Manor House restaurant say they have experienced a 60% downturn in trade since the closure of the Bann Bridge, adding that local businesses are ‘bleeding financially'. CREDIT MANOR HOUSE

"But in reality, our businesses are bleeding financially, and many residents – particularly the elderly and those without transport – are feeling isolated and cut off from their families.”

The McIntyres have called for the DfI to publish a clear timeline of work and immediate action to stabilise and re-open the bridge, even partially. They have also said that there needs to be consideration given to financial assistance for affected businesses and improved communication with residents and businesses.

“At The Manor House alone, we employ 16 full-time staff and about 15 casual student staff, many of whom rely on these jobs to support their families or fund their education,” said the couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now, we have barely any hours to offer them. Unless something changes soon, we'll be forced to start laying people off before Christmas. I can imagine we are not the only ones in this position.

"Let's be honest - if this had happened in a bigger town, the situation would have been addressed overnight. We are a small rural town, not Belfast, Ballymena or Coleraine, but our voices matter too.

"Our town deserves the same urgency, the same attention, and the same respect as any larger community. The longer this drags on, the harder it will be for some businesses to survive.”