A key route over the River Bann in Co Derry / Londonderry is to be closed for several weeks following safety concerns.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road users are being warned that the Kilrea Bridge which carries the B64 Bann Road over the river will be closed in both directions from Saturday, September 20.

Due to concerns over the structural stability of a retaining wall, the road will remain closed to traffic for several weeks while the Department for Infrastructure arranges for a temporary solution to be implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once these works are complete the road will be reopened while a permanent solution is developed.

The Bann Bridge, Kilrea. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for the Department said a recent safety inspection identified vertical and diagonal cracking on the retaining wall located at the south-west end of the bridge.

"In the interest of public safety, the Department has taken the decision to close the road until such times as the retaining wall can be fully assessed, and repairs carried out.

"We acknowledge this will create disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused, however, the safety of all road users is paramount.

"Local diversions are in place and we urge the travelling public to follow the signage, drive with due care and attention and allow extra time for their journeys.”