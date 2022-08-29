Massive new Home Bargains store to open in Lurgan, Co Armagh
A massive new Home Bargains store is opening in Lurgan, Co Armagh creating around 75 jobs.
The store, which has been specially built at Millennium Way, stretches across 2,300 sq metres - almost 1,000 sq metres more than originally planned.
Workers are currently out-fitting the store which plans to open officially on Saturday at 8.30am.
There is free parking at the Millennium Way location with a total of 147 car parking spaces – as well as 18 disabled bays.
Owned by TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, the firm has another two units in Craigavon – at Rushmere Shopping Centre and Marlborough Retail Park.
The firm prides itself as a ‘discount retailer with well-designed quality stores and fresh, friendly service’.
Home Bargains was founded in 1976 by Tom Morris in Liverpool, England, as Home and Bargain.
It is the trading name of TJ Morris Ltd, stocking up to 4,000 branded product lines.