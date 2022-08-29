Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, which has been specially built at Millennium Way, stretches across 2,300 sq metres - almost 1,000 sq metres more than originally planned.

Workers are currently out-fitting the store which plans to open officially on Saturday at 8.30am.

New Home Bargains store opens in Lurgan, Co Armagh this weekend.

There is free parking at the Millennium Way location with a total of 147 car parking spaces – as well as 18 disabled bays.

Owned by TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, the firm has another two units in Craigavon – at Rushmere Shopping Centre and Marlborough Retail Park.

The firm prides itself as a ‘discount retailer with well-designed quality stores and fresh, friendly service’.

Home Bargains was founded in 1976 by Tom Morris in Liverpool, England, as Home and Bargain.

It is the trading name of TJ Morris Ltd, stocking up to 4,000 branded product lines.

It employs over 22,000 people from head office staff to warehouse and shop staff.