MADS is celebrating 25 years of bringing top quality performances to the Craigavon, Lurgan and Portadown areas and this production also promises to be first class.

Matilda Jr will be performed in Portadown Town Hall a total of four times this September.

Show producer Kieran Corr said: “We have a great cast and crew for this production. Every young girl in our society wanted to be Matilda. We decided that we would have three girls perform this role - Blathnaid Doran, Emma McConville and Eva Haddock.

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Craigavon is celebrating 25 years of putting on Musical Theatre Shows in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas. Some of the cast of MADS forthcoming production of Matilda.

“We actually could have given the part to a few more such is the talent in the cast.

“We have a mixture of our juniors and teenagers with a cast of around 50 for this production. John Corry is the director for this show and he is assisted by a very expericenced team. Miss Honey will be performed by Blathnaid O Hagan and Ellen Creaney. With Ellen Gracey and Michaela McConville as Mrs Wormwood. The cast and production team are working hard towards the 9th September opening night at Portadown Town Hall Theatre. Tickets are now available or you can come along and pay at the door.”

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Craigavon is celebrating 25 years of putting on Musical Theatre Shows in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas. Pictured are Ellen Creaney (Miss Honey) and the three Matildas Eva Haddock, Blathnaid Doran and Emma McConville who will be starring in the forthcoming production of Matilda.

Kieran explained: “Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., A gleefully witty ode to the the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the ‘revolting children’ who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.”

Blantnaid Doran will be Matilda on the Friday evening and Saturday evening performances. Emma McConville will be Matilda on the Saturday 3pm show and Eva Haddock on the Sunday 3pm performance.

The performance on Saturday 10 at 7.30pm tickets for this show only are £5 or pay at the door. The show will suit the entire family.

Tickets for all four performances now on sale. Friday, September 9, 7.30pm tickets £7; Saturday 10, 3.00pm tickets £7; Saturday, September 10 ,7.30pm; Sunday, September 11 , 3pm tickets £7. You can book your seat from the seating plan when you click into ticketsource. www.ticketsource.co.uk/moyraverty-arts-and-drama-society

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Craigavon is celebrating 25 years of putting on Musical Theatre Shows in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas. Pictured are Emma McConville, who will perform as Matilda, Blathnaid O'Hagan, who will perform as Miss Honey and Olivia Perry who will be Hortensia in their forthcoming production of Matilda.