Elected members have backed the owners of a new beauty business in Ballyclare following its recent re-launch.

GK Threading and Beauty in the Rashee Road area of the south Antrim town, opened earlier this year, but sadly had to close for an extended period, after only a few weeks in business, due to a family bereavement.

The owners, husband and wife team, Gurbachan Dogra and Girija Kashyap are thrilled to have reopened.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly, visited the beauticians recently at the invitation of Ballyclare DUP Cllr Helen Magill, to mark the re-launch of the business.

Cllr Neil Kelly (Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey) alongside Cllr Helen Magill, Gurbachan Dogra and Girija Kashyap (GK Threading and Beauty). Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press.

During the visit, Cllr Kelly experienced the threading treatment on offer.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said: ‘It is wonderful to have the opportunity to come today and support this fledgling business.

"Threading is certainly a new experience for me, but I was in very good hands here at GK Threading.”

Cllr Magill congratulated the owners, adding: “It is great to see this new business opening in Ballyclare town centre and adding another service for the residents of the town and beyond.

"I have been delighted to support the business; likely the first to have ever threaded the eyebrows of the First Citizen of the borough!

"I wish it every success for the future.”

A spokesperson for the business, which is open Monday-Wednesday 10am-5pm, Thursday and Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, with no appointment necessary, stated: “We would like to say a massive thank you to the Mayor and Cllr Helen Magill for taking the time to visit us in the salon and even trying out our eyebrow threading.”