Mid and East Antrim shop front revitalisation scheme returns with public information workshops in September
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Grants from £500 to £4,999 will be available to cover 80 percent of the costs in improving the overall appearance of shop fronts in Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena town centres.
Opening on Monday, September 16, it will be the second roll-out of the scheme following the success of the initial round in 2023.
The council said: “If your business fronts onto the street or outdoor public footway and you are located within the town centre boundary for these areas, you could be eligible to apply.”
Information workshops will be hosted on the following dates, with registration at https://forms.office.com/e/72PmaFSt7t:
- Monday, September 8, Jubilee Hall, Carrickfergus Town Hall 6pm-7pm;
- Tuesday, September 10, Conference Suite, Curran Court Hotel, Larne 7.30pm-8.30pm;
- Wednesday, September 11, Studio Theatre, Braid Arts Centre Ballymena 6pm-7pm;
- Monday, September 16, online session via Teams, 6pm-7pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.