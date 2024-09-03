Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is once again running a shop front revitalisation scheme, with a number of public information workshops planned for September.

Grants from £500 to £4,999 will be available to cover 80 percent of the costs in improving the overall appearance of shop fronts in Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena town centres.

Opening on Monday, September 16, it will be the second roll-out of the scheme following the success of the initial round in 2023.

The council said: “If your business fronts onto the street or outdoor public footway and you are located within the town centre boundary for these areas, you could be eligible to apply.”

Information workshops will be hosted on the following dates, with registration at https://forms.office.com/e/72PmaFSt7t:

- Monday, September 8, Jubilee Hall, Carrickfergus Town Hall 6pm-7pm;

- Tuesday, September 10, Conference Suite, Curran Court Hotel, Larne 7.30pm-8.30pm;

- Wednesday, September 11, Studio Theatre, Braid Arts Centre Ballymena 6pm-7pm;

- Monday, September 16, online session via Teams, 6pm-7pm.