Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is exploring funding opportunities for a second roll-out of a shop front improvement grant scheme after a total of 79 businesses benefitted from the initial round.

The Department awarded funding of over £436,000 to MEABC to deliver the scheme, with £48,500 also invested by the council.

The shopfront improvement grant scheme saw successful applicants receive funding for 80 percent of project costs, up to a maximum grant of £5,000.

A total of 79 businesses availed of the grant across the three town centres of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne. Photos: Google

While the scheme is now closed, a total of 79 businesses availed of the grant across the three town centres, with a total grant amount of £276,694.362, according to MEABC. “Due to the success of the scheme, the council is currently exploring further funding opportunities to roll this out again in the future,” a spokesperson for the local authority added.

Among the other revitalisation projects outlined last year by DfC included bringing back into use a vacant unit in each town centre. “Following a procurement process, the council took up residency in three vacant units - Joymount Carrickfergus; Main Street, Larne, and Wellington Street, Ballymena,” the council spokesperson said. “These shops host the pop-up shop scheme and are open to community groups, constituted groups and charities to showcase their group activity. In addition, entrepreneurs can take up residency for a period of one or two weeks to test trade their product on the high street.”