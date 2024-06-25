Total of 79 businesses avail of Mid and East Antrim shop front improvement grant scheme
The initiative was part of an overall investment of £485,000 in a range of revitalisation projects for Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena town centres, announced in October 2023 by the Department for Communities (DfC).
The Department awarded funding of over £436,000 to MEABC to deliver the scheme, with £48,500 also invested by the council.
The shopfront improvement grant scheme saw successful applicants receive funding for 80 percent of project costs, up to a maximum grant of £5,000.
While the scheme is now closed, a total of 79 businesses availed of the grant across the three town centres, with a total grant amount of £276,694.362, according to MEABC. “Due to the success of the scheme, the council is currently exploring further funding opportunities to roll this out again in the future,” a spokesperson for the local authority added.
Among the other revitalisation projects outlined last year by DfC included bringing back into use a vacant unit in each town centre. “Following a procurement process, the council took up residency in three vacant units - Joymount Carrickfergus; Main Street, Larne, and Wellington Street, Ballymena,” the council spokesperson said. “These shops host the pop-up shop scheme and are open to community groups, constituted groups and charities to showcase their group activity. In addition, entrepreneurs can take up residency for a period of one or two weeks to test trade their product on the high street.”
Further revitalisation efforts included enhanced feature lighting and planting to bring vibrancy to key areas; activities to attract people into town centres, and the provision of town-specific features including signage and PA systems. “New planting schemes have been completed in each of the town centres with new projection lighting to be installed and sound systems to be installed in the coming months. Council is working with town centre stakeholder groups to develop a programme of animation in the town centres to include Carrickfergus Music Festival and Larne and Ballymena family fun days,” the council spokesperson added.
