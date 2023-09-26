Register
Mid Ulster-based business scoops award at NI Health & Fitness Awards

Mid-Ulster based health and fitness business scooped up an award at the prestigious NI 2023 Health & Fitness Awards which took place in Belfast at the weekend.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
The Mummy Physios, based in Magherafelt, won the top award for Health & Fitness Service of the Year.

The awards, which, due to the popular demand of previous years introduced three new categories this year, saw a record number of entries from a host of personal trainers, online coaches, gyms, fitness classes and health and fitness food and clothing retailers across Northern Ireland.

The awards, which were once again hosted by Q Radio presenter and fitness fanatic, Ibe Sesay, took place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

The Mummy Physio Winner. Credit Press Eye / Phil MagowanThe Mummy Physio Winner. Credit Press Eye / Phil Magowan
The Mummy Physio Winner. Credit Press Eye / Phil Magowan

There were 21 award categories including the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award, this year presented to Debbie Quinn, a Belfast-born fitness instructor who has dedicated over four decades to the fitness industry and helping others.

The awards were judged by an expert panel of industry professionals in Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the awards, Sarah Weir, Director at Weir Events which created the Awards said: “It was an honour to bring the health and fitness industry together to celebrate their incredible achievements once again. Every year we aim to make these awards bigger and better and this year, we are delighted to have received a record number of entries.

"The atmosphere in the room on the night of the awards was electric and it was great to see so many talented industry professionals come together. Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners.”

