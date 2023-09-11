Two Mid Ulster based businesses shortlisted in NI health and fitness awards
The Awards, which have been running since 2018, are open to any personal trainer, online coach, gym, fitness class, food or clothing retailer, or any health and fitness based business in Northern Ireland, with 21 categories to choose from.
This year has experienced what the organisers describe as a “fantastic increase” in the number of entries from businesses across the fitness industry.
The local businesses announced as finalists in this year’s Awards are: The Mummy Physios, Moneymore – Health & Fitness Service of the Year and Pilates Class of the Year, and PFP, Cookstown – Gym of the Year
Returning to the judging panel were online fitness expert and long-standing judge, Ian Young and diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham.
To help them whittle down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and winners, the judging panel also welcomed last year’s female personal trainer of the year, Natasha Daryaie, who runs the Gym Guru, East Belfast kick-boxing legend and founder of ProKick Gym and winner of last year’s Outstanding Achiever Award, Billy Murray and four-time Health and Fitness Award winner and owner of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh, Bubba Ali.
Also new to the panel this year is captain of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football team and Cliftonville Ladies, Marissa Callaghan.
The Awards event is scheduled to take place on September 23 at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.