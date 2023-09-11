Magherafelt woman was almost trampled to death in ‘horrific attack’ by cattle

A South Derry woman who was almost killed when she was trampled by a herd of cows after going to rescue her pet dog, has been telling her story.

Farm related incidents now account for approximately 6% of call outs of the Air Ambulance Service NI, on average once per week.

In the case of Heather Vance, who lives just outside the town, she was getting ready to go for a walk with her 12-year-old collie in May 2021.

She said: “I was about to take my dog, Trigger, for a walk and was at the patio area at the back of our house when suddenly he jumped into an adjoining field which had 18 beef cattle grazing.

Heather Vance is thankful for the work carried out by the Air Ambulance NI crew. Credit: Contributed

"It was very out of character for him, and I stood helplessly watching as the cattle began to circle Trigger and then one head butted him into the sheugh at the side of the field. My instant reaction was to rescue Trigger as he was old and couldn’t see very well.

"I immediately left my house without any keys or even my mobile phone and walked around the corner and climbed over the gate into the field.

“I went in, not thinking that I was in any danger as I’d grown up on a farm and had experience of cattle. I got to Trigger, bent down and put my hand out to him. I had his collar in my hand and the next thing I remember was feeling a thump on my back. I hadn’t realised that the cattle had come up behind me and were now encircling me!

“That was the start of the horrific attack! I was pushed to the side and fell whilst the animals went around in a circle trampling me. It was terrifying and I called out for help, but no one was there to hear. It’s hard to know how long this went on for. At one stage the animals stopped for a brief moment but then started again. I could feel my whole body being trampled, it was so frightening, and I thought that I might die that day.”

Heather Vance who was almost trampled to death by cattle pictured with her pet collie Trigger. Credit: Contributed

With no one about Heather had to get out of the field and make her way to the road to find help. She was in excruciating pain and couldn’t see very well as her glasses had come off. Eventually reaching the roadside, Heather collapsed onto the grass verge, finally admitting defeat in being able to go any further.

Heather continued: “I couldn’t have walked the journey home or to my parents’ house. My only hope was that a car would pass and stop to help. Thankfully, and by the grace of God the first car that came along was driven by Clare Bates, my second cousin’s wife. I was so glad! Clare got me in the car and could tell I was in a really bad way.”

Clare took her to the Minor Injuries Unit at the Mid Ulster Hospital from where she was transferred by Air Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The field where Heather was almost killed in May 2021. Credit: Contributed

Fortunately, Heather hadn’t suffered major trauma to her head and had no internal bleeding. However, she had suffered three fractures to her pelvis, a broken left collar bone, broken right elbow, extensive soft tissue damage to her left leg and a large hematoma on her left thigh, which later required surgery. She spent eight days in the RVH and almost a month in Whiteabbey Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Unit. She had another nine day stay in Antrim Area Hospital at the end of June, getting out on the morning of my sister’s wedding on July 8. She describes her time in hospital as a lonely experienced as it incident happened during Covid-19 and she was only permitted two nominated visitors – her son Timothy and sister Sharon.

"I would like to highlight the vital work of the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and encourage the community to do what they can to support this life-saving charity. I would also like to highlight the danger of cattle with young calves and dogs. Sadly, Trigger passed away a short time after this incident,” she said.

Heather is still recovering from the ordeal. “Now two years on, my physical injuries have healed well although I have scars and some pain and discomfort throughout my body depending on my movements and daily life. I have had to accept that my body isn’t the same and I am more careful of myself to accommodate for that. It has also had a psychological impact on my mental health. I have had counselling through Rural Support N.I. which has helped a lot and I have also enjoyed and appreciated my Art and Wellbeing sessions through Inspire Wellbeing. I phased back into work since January of this year with all of this support.”

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

