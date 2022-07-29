Mid Ulster Business Awards: your nominations are now invited

Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Mid Ulster area.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in Corick House Hotel & Spa on Wednesday, November 9.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks are extended to headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and the category sponsors for their support.

Chair of Mid-Ulster Council, Paul McLean, centre, pictured with guests from the main sponsors, Henry Bros, at the Mid-Ulster Business awards in 2021. INMU47-237.

There are a variety of categories covering all aspects of business and industry, presenting the opportunity to enter up to two categories. The judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some categories also going to a reader vote via the Mid Ulster Mail.

This year there are several exciting new categories - Apprentice/Trainee of the Year; Best Large Business Award; Employer of the Year; Retail, Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year; Sustainable Business Award and Business of the Year.

Anyone can enter/nominate regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

Entries are open from Thursday, July 28 via www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk. The closing date for entries is September 19.

To nominate a business or to buy tickets for the black tie awards ceremony - go to www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk