Mid Ulster business collective Workspace Group wins national award for work helping local community

The Workspace Group, a social enterprise based in Draperstown, has won Social Enterprise of the Year at the UK Social Enterprise Awards on Thursday night.

The awards recognise excellence and innovation across 15 categories, in a gala ceremony hosted by national sector body Social Enterprise UK at the Roundhouse in Camden.

The Workspace Group, which has established commercial businesses as well as supported local entrepreneurs to tackle unemployment and deprivation in the area, faced stiff competition from hundreds of entries to take home the award.

The overall award is for a social enterprise that has a clear vision, excellence in impact, and that has demonstrated and promoted social enterprise beyond the sector.

Workspace Group pictured receiving their award for Social Enterprise of the Year at the UK Social Enterprise Awards in London. Credit: Supplied

Their commercial businesses generate surpluses, which are then reinvested into the Draperstown community and surrounding areas, which would not otherwise be available without intervention. The Group now employs 100 staff across the UK and Ireland, generating an annual turnover of approximately £7.6 million, and holds net assets of around £9.5 million.

On winning the award, a spokesperson for The Workspace Group said: "We won social enterprise of the year in Northern Ireland earlier this year, and it's been an absolute honour to win tonight. We celebrate our 40th year next year and this award is a testament to our community and staff who have helped make this happened."

Social enterprises are businesses that trade for a social or environmental purpose. There are an estimated 131,000 social enterprises in the UK, contributing around 3.4% of national GDP while tackling some of the biggest challenges facing people and planet.

Congratulating the winners, Peter Holbrook, Chief Executive of Social Enterprise UK, said: “The last year has been a difficult one for businesses across the UK, and it has been no different for social enterprises. The Awards were a real evening of hope and inspiration and brought home the sheer ingenuity, adaptability and determination of the social enterprise community, which has continued to deliver for the people and communities they work with and support.

“The winners include businesses which are breaking down barriers for groups marginalised in the workforce, organisations at the heart of local economies, and those finding innovative ways to tackle the climate crisis."