Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group Chair, Kevin Savage, Ben Craig, CarbonFit, and Abigail McConville, Executive Director at Simplyfruit, launching the SME Big Breakfast Briefing, which is happening at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown on March 6. Credit: Supplied

Local small and medium businesses are invited to future-proof their firm and reduce their energy costs by signing up for free Net Zero support at Mid South West Region’s SME Big Breakfast Briefing in Cookstown next month.

The SME Big Breakfast Briefing is taking place on Thursday 6 March at the Glenavon Hotel, where businesses across the three council areas of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh can learn about the Mid South West (MSW) Region’s Net Zero Transformation Programme, funded by Innovate UK.

Business owners are urged to act to secure one of the remaining funded places available for SMEs in the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering; Agri-food and Construction sectors at this sign-up event.

BBC’s Louise Cullen is hosting the briefing, which will feature success stories from local businesses who’ve already participated, insights from Invest NI’s Green Economy Team and a session on how to be the Supplier of Choice in 2025. There will be breakfast and networking from 9:00am before the event starts at 10:00am.

The Carbonfit team will also be on hand to help you sign up and get started. Participants have found their expert support invaluable in navigating their decarbonisation journey, thanks to the hands-on guidance every step of the way. Through detailed audits, businesses receive a clear analysis of their carbon footprint, enabling them to set realistic reduction targets and implement effective sustainability measures.

Kevin Savage, Chair of the MSW Region Governance Steering Group, said: “Sustainability is a key pillar in transforming the economy in the Mid South West Region so it’s important that businesses are not left behind in the race to net zero.

“We know there are ever increasing demands on small and medium business owners struggling with rising costs. This programme takes away a lot of the hassle by showing you how to make more sustainable choices, helping to lower costs while also giving you a strategic edge in securing contracts.

“I would urge any local business owner operating in one of the target sectors to attend this briefing and secure one of the funded places available.”

Register here