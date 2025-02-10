Mid Ulster tour business nominated for prestigious travel award

Bellaghy based travel operator InSite Tours Ireland has been nominated for a prestigious travel award in the Sustainable Luxury Travel Awards for 2025.

In her award nomination citation, Jacinta Lopes, awards host at Lisbon based Quality Touch, who has curated the awards since 2007: “InSite Tours Ireland has to join the 28 travel companies that have already been recognized. The main objective of this award is to promote sustainability in luxury travels and for this reason your presence is very important to us.

Our brand is the most recognized by both travellers and professionals, as a guarantee of sustainable luxury. InSite Tours Ireland will be able to display our brand values in all its communications, promoting its best choices and contributions to a better world.

Fergal Kearney of InSite Tours Ireland. Credit: Supplied

You can take this opportunity to further enhance your visibility in the global luxury tourism market. This is a highly demanding and competitive sector, where sustainability is increasingly valued.

We hope you are proud to have been selected, and we are confident that InSite Tours Ireland will certainly win this prestigious award.”

InSite Tours Ireland has been operating in Northern Ireland since September 2016 and is already a Five Star Recommended operator on TripAdvisor. The small local business was established by local man Fergal Kearney who was at the helm of major tourism projects including Titanic Belfast and the Causeway Coastal Route during his 15 years at Tourism Northern Ireland.

