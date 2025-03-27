Mid Ulster company recognised for its outstanding customer service at Women In Business Awards

By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:14 BST

Award-winning Mid Ulster company, McNicholl Caravans, has recently been recognised for its outstanding customer service at the prestigious Women in Business 2025 Northern Ireland Awards.

The Loup-based company was honoured as finalists in three categories: Award for Best Customer Service, Outstanding Management and Leadership, and Best Marketing Campaign, proudly winning the coveted Best Customer Service category.

The Women in Business NI Awards shines a spotlight on the remarkable accomplishments of women across various industries, and McNicholl Caravans stood out for its deeply personal approach and tireless commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction.

placeholder image
The team from McNicholl Caravans Ltd, The Loup, pictured at Women in Business 2025 Northern Ireland Awards | Suppliedplaceholder image
The team from McNicholl Caravans Ltd, The Loup, pictured at Women in Business 2025 Northern Ireland Awards | Supplied

With a reputation built on trust, reliability, expertise, and a genuinely friendly team, McNicholl Caravans has earned the lasting loyalty of its customers, solidifying its position as a true leader in the caravan industry.

At the glamorous ceremony, Shauneen, the Caravan Park manager and “incredibly proud award winner”, spoke to Caroline, Podcast Partner, about the deep honour she felt in accepting such a prestigious accolade.

Shauneen first of all expressed her heartfelt thanks to her incredible team at McNicholl Caravans, acknowledging that this victory was a direct result of their collective passion, hard work, and unwavering commitment.

“This accolade highlights the company’s dedication to providing exceptional support and care to its customers, a key factor in its ongoing success,” she said.

The award winners, including McNicholl Caravans Ltd, The Loup, pictured at Women in Business 2025 Northern Ireland Awards | Suppliedplaceholder image
The award winners, including McNicholl Caravans Ltd, The Loup, pictured at Women in Business 2025 Northern Ireland Awards | Supplied

Commenting on this year’s winners, Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson said: “It is our privilege to bring together this roster of exceptional businesswomen who each have demonstrated continued innovation and their positive impact on the Northern Ireland economy.”

