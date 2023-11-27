Mid Ulster shoppers could win prize draw by supporting local businesses in Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon
Part of a National campaign, Small Business Saturday aims to encourage people to support local traders and businesses by looking at what’s on their doorsteps before opting to travel to major towns and cities or go online.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “In Mid Ulster, we’re extremely lucky to have a wide range of high quality, locally owned, independent retailers and businesses, many of whom have been trading for decades, and many who are just starting out.
"Our support for Small Business Saturday is a way to highlight small business success and to encourage everyone to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities, not just on the day itself but throughout the year for a lasting impact on small businesses.”
Small Business Saturday also marks the start of a number of initiatives by Mid Ulster District Council to encourage shoppers to visit the town centres in Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Maghera, and Coalisland.
This Saturday, as part of the Small Business Saturday campaign, shoppers will be entered into a prize draw if they shop in a participating business within each of the five towns.
The prize draw is to be in with a chance of winning a Mid Ulster Gift Card; shoppers within each town will have the opportunity to win one of either a £50, or two £25 Mid Ulster Gift Cards.
On Saturday December 9 and 16 from 12 noon to 3pm, each of the five towns will have on street entertainment and live music to make your town centre shopping magical this Christmas.
On December 16 the activities in Dungannon Town will take place from 2pm – 5pm.
The popular 10p parking promotion has now been rolled out in Dungannon and Magherafelt until Saturday 6 January 2024, allowing shoppers to park for 10p for the first three hours.