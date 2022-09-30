Minister Poots samples award-winning gelato in Ballyclare

Minister Poots said: "I am very impressed that the funding provided to Karl and Ryan Wilson, under my Department’s Micro Food Business Investment Scheme, will enable their business to increase the quantity of its products being sold to the retail or distribution industry particularly outside of Northern Ireland.

"This project demonstrates what support can do for businesses and how it can assist with their growth plans. I congratulate you and wish you both continued success in the future.”

Karl and Ryan Wilson, joint owners of True Gelato said: “Award winning True Gelato has been producing its own gelato, sorbet, and gelato cakes, which are free from additives, preservatives, colourings, and palm oil, since 2017. Indeed, we are particularly proud of winning six awards in 2020, one of which was ‘Best Vanilla in the UK’.

Minister Poots is pictured with (left to right) Karl and Ryan Wilson at True Gelato in Ballyclare.

“The funding will help us achieve increased throughput by at least 80 oer cent over the next two to three years, as part of the projected growth for our business.

Advertisement