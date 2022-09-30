£350k investment for Newtowabbey pitch
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has announced £350,000 worth of investment for a football pitch in the Monkstown area of the borough.
The investment by the local authority will see the existing grass training pitch at Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown, converted into a 3G training pitch.
A council spokesperson said: “This major conversion will include the resurfacing of the original grass training pitch with a 3G surface, floodlights and fencing making the new area more accessible and secure for the whole community to use.
“Local sporting clubs, community groups and schools will all benefit from this new facility which is due to be completed by late summer 2023.”
Commenting on the programme, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I am delighted this 3G training pitch is planned for Monkstown. It will be a great asset to the community and give pride to the local sporting groups using it on a daily basis.”