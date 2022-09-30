£350k investment for Newtowabbey pitch

The investment by the local authority will see the existing grass training pitch at Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown, converted into a 3G training pitch.

A council spokesperson said: “This major conversion will include the resurfacing of the original grass training pitch with a 3G surface, floodlights and fencing making the new area more accessible and secure for the whole community to use.

“Local sporting clubs, community groups and schools will all benefit from this new facility which is due to be completed by late summer 2023.”

Cloyne Crescent. (Pic by Google).