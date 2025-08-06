Moira man named among Northern Ireland’s new changemakers

Kyle McMullan from Moira has been named as one of just 28 people selected for the prestigious Fellowship Programme run by the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building.

He is one of only a handful of participants chosen from the Business sector to take part in this year’s Fellowship, which aims to support and develop future leaders from across Northern Ireland.

Kyle is the Engineering Design Manager at NIE Networks and a member of the Senior Management Team. With over 19 years of experience in the electricity and consultancy sector, most of it within NIE Networks’ Engineering Design Department, he plays a central role in delivering reliable, innovative infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

Selected from a record number of applicants, this fifth cohort brings together individuals already making an impact in politics, business, the public sector, and civic society.

Kyle McMullanplaceholder image
Kyle McMullan

Among them are politicians, entrepreneurs, senior civil servants, business leaders, cultural advocates, and community organisers.

With representation from five political parties and a wide range of sectors, the group reflects the diversity and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s present and future.

Over the next seven months, the Class of 2026 will take part in a transformative experience designed to strengthen their leadership, forge new connections, and explore the challenges and opportunities facing society today.

Now in its fifth year, the Fellowship is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as leading employers including Camlin Group, FinTrU, Fujitsu NI, NIE Networks, Ulster Carpets, Allstate NI, and the Irish American Partnership.

Darragh McCarthy, Chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “This year’s Fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience and perspective. The Fellowship offers a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and grow as leaders. I’m delighted to welcome this group and look forward to working alongside them in the months ahead.”

The Centre for Democracy and Peace Fellowship Programme Cohort 2025-26 are:

  1. Gerard McDonald, SDLP
  2. Emma Cairns, UUP
  3. Lewis McVitty, UUP
  4. Alderman Gareth Wilson, ABC Council, DUP
  5. Cllr Micky Murray, Belfast City Council, Alliance
  6. Cllr Kathleen McGurk, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Sinn Féin
  7. Kyle McMullan, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks
  8. Claire McBride, Fujitsu
  9. Jonathan Rogan, SQC Digital
  10. Corrina Grimes, MemoryTell
  11. Michael Boyd, MB Consulting and Coaching
  12. Anna McClung, Department of Justice
  13. Róisín McCreesh, Education Authority NI
  14. Meadhbha Monaghan, Patient and Client Council NI
  15. James Redmond, Department for Infrastructure
  16. Aoibhinn Treanor, Northern Ireland Assembly
  17. Rhyannon Blythe, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission
  18. Sean McQuade, Northern Health and Social Care Trust
  19. Eilís Adamson, Public Prosecution Service NI
  20. Joanna Braniff, The Rivers Trust
  21. Brian Armstrong, Northern Ireland Alternatives
  22. Steven Mills, NI Football League
  23. Ola Sobieraj, the3million
  24. Dr Matthew O'Neill, Institute of International & European Affairs
  25. Sarah Carlisle, Queen's Orange Society
  26. Lisa McGinley, The MAC Belfast
  27. Gillian Hamilton, EastSide Partnership
  28. Wendy Blemings, The National Gallery

The Class of 2026 begin their Fellowship journey at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on Wednesday 3rd September before heading to Worcester College, Oxford, the following week for the first of two programme residentials.

