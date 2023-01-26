More than 1400 full and part-time posts will be ‘up for grabs’ at a job fair in Lisburn next month.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will host the event on Thursday February 9 from 10am to 3pm at the city’s LeisurePlex where around 45 local employers will have the opportunity to promote their current vacancies.

The public and private sector organisations represented include Coca-Cola HBC; McDonald’s Restaurant Limited; SERC; Translink; La Mon Hotel & Country Club; Walsin Limited and Queen’s University. They will be able to showcase the jobs they have on offer and provide additional literature or demonstrations to those visiting their stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Potential candidates will have the opportunity to chat to prospective employers in an informal setting and discover if they are the right fit for each other.

Lisburn & Castlereagh Development Committee’s Chairman, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE pictured with representatives from a range of employers exhibiting at the job fair. (L-R) Kirsty Brown and Hannah McCann from Coca Cola, Graham White from South Eastern Trust, Janice Cooke from South Eastern Regional College and Gareth Johnston from Decora Blinds

The council’s job fair in November 2022 proved very successful and Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of LCCC’s Development Committee is anticipating huge interest in the February event.

He said: “This is going to be a great event for anyone looking for a new job or considering a change in their career. With so many opportunities from across a broad range of sectors, this is certainly a date you will want to mark in your calendar.”

The job fair is supported by the Department for Communities as part of its Labour Market Partnerships (LMP) initiative. Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Advertisement

Advertisement