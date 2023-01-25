Potential students urged to 'have a go' during Apprentice Week at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is inviting potential students and parents to come along to Campuses during NI Apprenticeship Week (NIAW) February 6 – 10 to find out what an apprenticeship entails at one of their ‘Have a Go’ sessions.

Victoria Boyd, Training Programmes Manager at SERC explained: “Our Have a Go sessions, will showcase the range of opportunities and skills for apprentices using the latest techniques and state-of-the-art technologies and our Apprenticeship Development Managers will be on hand to answer any queries about the apprenticeship route.

"So if you have ever wanted to try your hand at mechanics, hairdressing, catering, plumbing, construction, electrics or engineering, and like the idea of earning money while you learn, plan to come along to a ‘have a go’ session from 4.30pm to 7.00pm at SERC’s Lisburn Campus on Monday February 6.

“SERC partners with 750 employers to support over 1,300 Apprentices. Enrolments for apprenticeships through the College have grown by 10% in 22/23 on the previous year.

Level 3 Civil Engineering Apprentice, Orlaigh Rice (18), employed by Felix O’Hare Contractors; Level 3 Land Based Engineering Apprentice Isaac Harper (18) employed by Tony Patterson Sports Grounds; and, Level 3 Land Based Engineering Apprentice Shea Cunningham (20) employed by Johnston Gilpin, Ravernet, help to launch the 'Have a Go' sessions at SERC for Apprentice Week

"Working with industry, we continue to grow the skills range on offer through the apprenticeship route, from accountancy to pharmacy services, and starting from September 2023 we will offer new Higher-Level Apprenticeships (HLA) in Cloud Management and Cyber Security. In recognition of the employer partner support enjoyed by the College, our celebrations for NIAW will also include an invitation thank you breakfast and networking event.”

NIAW, led by the Department for the Economy (DfE), is an annual week-long celebration which aims to showcase apprenticeships.