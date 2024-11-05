More than 50 employers set to take part in the annual Mid Ulster Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair

More than 50 employers are taking part in the Mid Ulster Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair taking place on Wednesday, November 20.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is now in its sixth year and is organised by Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership in collaboration with the local Council and Department of Communities and coincides with Mid Ulster Enterprise Week.

The fair will run from 11am to 3pm at The Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown and admission is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the employers, there will be representatives from a range of employment sectors, with many more on hand to answer questions and discuss employment and apprenticeship opportunities.

Pictured ahead of the Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair which will take place at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown on Wednesday 20 November during Mid Ulster Enterprise Week, are Alison Lowry, Head of Employer Services Branch, Department for Communities and Sinead McErlain, Mid Ulster LMP Board member and Head of HR, Bloc Group. Credit: Supplied

The jobs and apprenticeships fair aims to offer people who are seeking employment the opportunity to meet a range of prospective employers and apply for work. It is a chance to find out more about how to enhance employability and learn about the types of jobs available.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, said: “Now in its sixth year, the Council’s annual Mid Ulster Enterprise Week has become a staple in the calendar for local businesses. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to hold the popular Mid Ulster Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair during this week which caters so specifically for the business sector.

“This will help maximise participation from our thriving business community, bringing a large number of local employers under one roof, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to explore a wide range of employment options in a short amount of time.”

Careers advice will be available on the day and attendees are encouraged to bring along an up-to-date CV, as it is an opportunity to speak with potential employers.