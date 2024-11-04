Mid Ulster councillors have approved a number of initiatives designed to boost trade in the district, including the branding of new jute shopping bags to promote Dungannon, Coalisland, Cookstown and Magherafelt.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The matter was mentioned at a recent Development committee meeting of the local authority, with the relevant agenda item stating: “In 2016, Mid Ulster District Council commissioned a Positioning Study, of which a key outcome was identified to review the existing brands of Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt.

“The refreshed/new brands’ aim was to reinforce and enhance a positive image of the town centres, and ensure those who utilise the town centres have a sense of ownership and pride in each respective town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, on the completion of Coalisland public realm capital works a branding exercise was completed as part of the DfC funding package.

Launching the public realm scheme in Maghera last April were the then Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy; Jenny Martin, NI Area Team Lead, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; Paul McFlynn, CivCo Ltd; Conall McKee, DfI Roads Service; and Carntogher DEA councillors Brian McGuigan, Paddy Kelly, Córa Corry and Seán McPeake. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“Over the last number of years, jute shopping bags have proven to be a very successful way to promote the towns brands to Mid Ulster citizens and beyond.

“It is now timely to replenish the stocks of branded jute shopping bags for each of the four towns, namely Dungannon, Coalisland, Cookstown and Magherafelt.

“The bags will be distributed at key shopping periods throughout the year and at corporate events etc. in each of the respective towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bespoke branded jute shopping bags for each town have proven to be a huge success.

Councillor Kyle Black. Picture: Mid Ulster District Council

“They have become synonymous with the local residents, and with local retailers who have been a strong advocate for this branding mechanism for each of their respective towns.

“A new order for branded jute shopping bags, for each of the aforementioned four towns, is now required to meet the current demand.”

A budget of around £50,000 will be sourced from the Economic Development, Tourism and Strategic Programmes budget 2024/2025 for the procurement of branded jute shopping bags promoting the brand identities established in the towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have also approved a Cookstown Place Plan, with £15,000 coming from the Economic Development, Tourism and Strategic Programmes budget 2024/2025, while £30,00 has been secured from the Department for Communities.

Finally, a £30,000 budget has also been secured from the Economic Development, Tourism and Strategic Programmes budget 2024/2025, to fund a marketing campaign designed to promote Mid Ulster businesses.

The relevant agenda item states: “Work continues with the roll-out of a Christmas campaign during an important trading period for our local businesses.

“To continue momentum, it is proposed to appoint a suitable company to support the Economic Development and Communications teams in exploring and implementing further Mid Ulster campaigns and social media opportunities, that will continue to highlight the array of businesses and opportunities within our town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following engagement with our town centre forums, there is agreement to a Mid Ulster proposal that will shape the best way forward in showcasing the very best of our towns. As this work develops, reports will be brought back to future meetings. A procurement exercise will be issued to appoint a suitable company to work alongside officers, to implement a plan to maximise benefit.”

Committee chair, Councillor Kyle Black (DUP, Carntogher DEA) thought it would be good to include Maghera, once the public realm scheme in the locality has been completed: “There is one comment I would make with regards to the final recommendation around the bags for the four towns mentioned.

“There’s a public realm scheme ongoing in Maghera at the moment. Following the completion of the public realm, there may be an opportunity at that point to look at the brand for that particular town, and any support that we may be able to give them to enhance their profile off the back of the public realm, and the investment there’s going to be there.

“I would ask that we take an opportunity to do that whenever the public realm itself is completed, and see what can be done on that front.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Dominic Molloy (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) was anxious to get an update on the Dungannon Place Plan: “I have no problem proposing the three items [outlined above].

“On the Cookstown Place Plan, we did a similar exercise in relation to Dungannon a number of years back, and my understand is, it’s been sitting in limbo.

“Can we get an update at the next meeting as to where that sits now, and where it may go?”

Councillor Anne Forde (DUP, Moyola DEA) said she was in full agreement with the committee chair’s proposal regarding Maghera: “I would just like to second what Kyle [Black] said there regarding Maghera. It is one of the towns that’s going through a lot of deprivation at the minute with the businesses there, but it’s great to see the upgrade of the town and hopefully that will be a great asset moving forward.

“To do the Maghera bags and to promote the town and the businesses, I think would be great for that town.”