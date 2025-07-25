Online shopping has resumed for Marks & Spencer customers in Northern Ireland, the retailer has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after M&S experienced a high profile cyber attack earlier this year.

The online attack resulted in sensitive system files, which included customer credentials, being stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to a pause on online and phone orders, impacting the company's website, the Marks & Spencer app, and the Sparks rewards programme.

M&S gives update on online shopping for Northern Ireland customers | AFP via Getty Images

At the time, M&S shoppers were warned that the high-street retailer could take months to recover from the online attack while the brand worked with cyber security experts to help resolve the situation.

In a statement released on Friday, July 25, M&S said: “Great news for our Northern Ireland customers.

"Online shopping has resumed in Northern Ireland, and our customers can now order fashion, home and beauty products on our website and app.

"Thank you for your support and for shopping with us.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.